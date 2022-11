Army veteran who confronted the Colorado Springs shooter describes his experience NPR's Juana Summers talks with Richard Fierro, the army veteran who helped subdue a man who shot and killed five people and injured 18 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday.

National Army veteran who confronted the Colorado Springs shooter describes his experience