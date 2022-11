The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with LAist Studios Science Reporter Jacob Margolis about his exploration of wildfires in his new podcast, The Big Burn.

Science The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with LAist Studios Science Reporter Jacob Margolis about his exploration of wildfires in his new podcast, The Big Burn.