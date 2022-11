Diver Tom Daley shares how knitting helped him win gold in new book 'Made with Love' NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with British diver Tom Daley about his new book, "Made with Love," and how he turned knitting and crocheting into a mindfulness practice.

Author Interviews Diver Tom Daley shares how knitting helped him win gold in new book 'Made with Love' Diver Tom Daley shares how knitting helped him win gold in new book 'Made with Love' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with British diver Tom Daley about his new book, "Made with Love," and how he turned knitting and crocheting into a mindfulness practice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor