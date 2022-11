An LA jury rules the NCAA is not responsible for the death of a college football player After his death in 2018, the wife of a former USC linebacker filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that CTE — or chronic traumatic encephalopathy contributed to her husband's early death.

After his death in 2018, the wife of a former USC linebacker filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that CTE — or chronic traumatic encephalopathy contributed to her husband's early death.