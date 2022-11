Octopuses may throw things at each other deliberately Australian researchers found octopuses could be throwing things at each other to protect their eggs. Or, maybe because they've just had a day, and they just need some personal space.

Animals Octopuses may throw things at each other deliberately Octopuses may throw things at each other deliberately Listen · 0:28 0:28 Australian researchers found octopuses could be throwing things at each other to protect their eggs. Or, maybe because they've just had a day, and they just need some personal space. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor