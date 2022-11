Young Iranian protesters explain what keeps them going Working around Iran's internet blackouts, young protesters send voice memos explaining why they're participating in anti-government protests and how they're dealing with the deadly crackdowns.

World Young Iranian protesters explain what keeps them going Young Iranian protesters explain what keeps them going Listen · 11:21 11:21 Working around Iran's internet blackouts, young protesters send voice memos explaining why they're participating in anti-government protests and how they're dealing with the deadly crackdowns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor