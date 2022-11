Midterm results show voters reject election denialism Secretary of state candidates who deny the 2020 election results generally underperformed fellow Republicans on the ballot in a handful of competitive states, reports NPR's Miles Parks.

Elections Midterm results show voters reject election denialism