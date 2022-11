The latest updates from the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia At least seven people have died in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in the coastal city of Chesapeake, Va. Authorities say the shooter is among the dead.

National The latest updates from the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia The latest updates from the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia Listen · 4:16 4:16 At least seven people have died in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in the coastal city of Chesapeake, Va. Authorities say the shooter is among the dead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor