Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Godfather' and the limits of on-screen representation

From our friends at Pop Culture Happy Hour, a deep dive on The Godfather – and why the classic film was not universally loved by the Italian-American community that it portrayed. This episode is part one of the new three-part podcast series Screening Ourselves, which is all about the complicated relationships between on-screen characters and the people they aim to represent.

This episode was originally written and hosted by Aisha Harris, produced by Mike Katzif and Candice Lim. It was edited by Bilal Qureshi. Research support came from Mary Glendinning and Jane Gilvin. Engineering support came from Stu Rushfield and Kwesi Lee. Additional production and editing came from Liam McBain, Jessica Placzek, and Jessica Mendoza. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni, and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann.