For some, focus on World Cup host Qatar highlights Western double standards NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin about what he calls double standards and western prejudice in coverage of Qatar hosting the World Cup.

Middle East For some, focus on World Cup host Qatar highlights Western double standards For some, focus on World Cup host Qatar highlights Western double standards Listen · 5:46 5:46 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin about what he calls double standards and western prejudice in coverage of Qatar hosting the World Cup. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor