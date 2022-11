The fallout from FTX's collapse is being felt across the crypto industry The fallout from the collapse of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange is being felt across the crypto industry, raising concerns about contagion.

Economy The fallout from FTX's collapse is being felt across the crypto industry The fallout from FTX's collapse is being felt across the crypto industry Listen · 3:54 3:54 The fallout from the collapse of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange is being felt across the crypto industry, raising concerns about contagion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor