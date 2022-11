'Ronnabyte' and 'Quettabyte' are the new terms to describe large amounts of data Measurement officials have expanded the system of prefixes used to describe very large and small numbers, adding "ronna" and "quetta," among others, to the ranks of "giga" and "tera."

Strange News
Listen · 2:44