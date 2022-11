Some say a protest could worsen a delay in Apple's latest iPhone production China's strict "zero Covid" policy has been blamed for a delay in Apple's latest iPhone production. A protest over a pay dispute in the world's largest iPhone plant could worsen the situation.

