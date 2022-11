Small towns are passing local laws banning abortions post-Roe V. Wade A small number of cities and towns across the U.S. have passed local laws banning abortions within their borders. It's a growing effort following the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

Politics Small towns are passing local laws banning abortions post-Roe V. Wade Small towns are passing local laws banning abortions post-Roe V. Wade Listen · 3:46 3:46 A small number of cities and towns across the U.S. have passed local laws banning abortions within their borders. It's a growing effort following the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor