ICYMI: Checking In On Haiti

In February, Haiti declared that after more than a decade of battling cholera, it had fully eliminated the disease.

Less than a year later – cholera is back, and it's devastating the already-beleaguered country.

Armed gangs, a fuel blockade, and widespread hunger all have contributed to the outbreak.

How are Haitians dealing with their situation? And what are countries like the U.S. doing to help?

