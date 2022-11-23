Accessibility links
ICYMI: Checking In On Haiti : 1A In February, Haiti declared that after more than a decade of battling cholera, it had fully eliminated the disease.

Less than a year later – cholera is back, and it's devastating the already-beleaguered country.

Armed gangs, a fuel blockade, and widespread hunger all have contributed to the outbreak.

We discuss how Haitians are dealing with the situation and what countries like the U.S. are doing to help.

People wave flags and march during a rally organized by Christians to denounce the high levels of crime in Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

People wave flags and march during a rally organized by Christians to denounce the high levels of crime in Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

