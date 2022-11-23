ICYMI: Checking In On Haiti
RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images
In February, Haiti declared that after more than a decade of battling cholera, it had fully eliminated the disease.
Less than a year later – cholera is back, and it's devastating the already-beleaguered country.
Armed gangs, a fuel blockade, and widespread hunger all have contributed to the outbreak.
How are Haitians dealing with their situation? And what are countries like the U.S. doing to help?
