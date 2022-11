#2296: Brooklynese : The Best of Car Talk Mark from Brooklyn was prepared to admit that he didn't know much about how to fix his minivan, but he probably didn't expect an elocution lecture from Click and Clack. Also, Barbara gets her boyfriend to dump his sports car but now her son wants it. And Randy has several thousand unwanted tiny passengers living in his Mazda. All on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

