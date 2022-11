The 'Fresh Air' interview with 'Looney Tunes' animator Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck have recently been revived in the podcast, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure." We mark the occasion by listening to our 1989 interview with Jones, who died in 2022.

Television The 'Fresh Air' interview with 'Looney Tunes' animator Chuck Jones The 'Fresh Air' interview with 'Looney Tunes' animator Chuck Jones Listen · 21:22 21:22 Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck have recently been revived in the podcast, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure." We mark the occasion by listening to our 1989 interview with Jones, who died in 2022. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor