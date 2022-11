Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas on the fatal Walmart shooting in her state NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Virginia state Senator L Louise Lucas about the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed five people.

Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas on the fatal Walmart shooting in her state Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas on the fatal Walmart shooting in her state Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Virginia state Senator L Louise Lucas about the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed five people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor