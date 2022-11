Countries worldwide consider how to help protesters in Iran As a United Nations council considers the crackdown in Iran, the US and other countries are looking at what they can do to support protesters seeking more freedom.

Countries worldwide consider how to help protesters in Iran Countries worldwide consider how to help protesters in Iran Audio will be available later today. As a United Nations council considers the crackdown in Iran, the US and other countries are looking at what they can do to support protesters seeking more freedom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor