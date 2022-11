Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home Firefighters got a strange call over the weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.A 500-pound moose was stuck in a basement in the town of Soldotna.

Animals Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home Listen · 0:28 0:28 Firefighters got a strange call over the weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.A 500-pound moose was stuck in a basement in the town of Soldotna. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor