What it's like spending Thanksgiving in space NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with U.S. astronaut Christina Koch about her experience of spending Thanksgiving in space.

Space What it's like spending Thanksgiving in space What it's like spending Thanksgiving in space Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with U.S. astronaut Christina Koch about her experience of spending Thanksgiving in space. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor