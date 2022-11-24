Accessibility links
Tembi And Attica Locke On Food, Family, And 'From Scratch' : 1A In 2019, Tembi Locke published her memoir titled "From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home." In it, she tells the story of how she pieced her life back together after losing her husband, Saro, to cancer.

The book is also a celebration of their love story. And that love story is now the center of a Netflix series also titled "From Scratch." Tembi and her sister Attica act as writers, showrunners, and producers on the show.

They join us to talk about bringing their story to the screen.

Tembi And Attica Locke On Food, Family, And 'From Scratch'

Zoe Saldaña, Tembi Locke and Attica Locke attend a screening of Netflix's "From Scratch." Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix hide caption

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

Zoe Saldaña, Tembi Locke and Attica Locke attend a screening of Netflix's "From Scratch."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

She spends three summers in the town in Sicily where Saro grew up — connecting with his family, their daughter, and the food and traditions he grew up with.

