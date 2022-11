Fans watch from Copacabana Beach as Brazil plays its first World Cup game World Cup favorite Brazil is set to play its first game. NPR joins fans on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Latin America Fans watch from Copacabana Beach as Brazil plays its first World Cup game Fans watch from Copacabana Beach as Brazil plays its first World Cup game Listen · 3:33 3:33 World Cup favorite Brazil is set to play its first game. NPR joins fans on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor