Miami-Dade County asks to end a naming rights deal with FTX Miami-Dade County is asking a federal bankruptcy court to allow it to end a naming rights deal with FTX. The county wants out of the $135 million sponsorship with the failing cryptocurrency exchange.

National Miami-Dade County asks to end a naming rights deal with FTX Miami-Dade County asks to end a naming rights deal with FTX Listen · 2:02 2:02 Miami-Dade County is asking a federal bankruptcy court to allow it to end a naming rights deal with FTX. The county wants out of the $135 million sponsorship with the failing cryptocurrency exchange. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor