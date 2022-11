Author Anne Tyler on writing her 24th novel and why she writes about families NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with novelist Anne Tyler about her latest novel, "French Braid," and why she likes writing about families.

Author Interviews Author Anne Tyler on writing her 24th novel and why she writes about families Author Anne Tyler on writing her 24th novel and why she writes about families Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with novelist Anne Tyler about her latest novel, "French Braid," and why she likes writing about families. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor