U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener In the U.S.'s opening World Cup game, forward Tim Weah scored the team's only goal. Now, the team prepares to play against England. But Weah may not even be the most famous person in his family.

Sports U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener Listen · 4:47 4:47 In the U.S.'s opening World Cup game, forward Tim Weah scored the team's only goal. Now, the team prepares to play against England. But Weah may not even be the most famous person in his family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor