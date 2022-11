Morning news brief Biden mulls over another presidential campaign over Thanksgiving. How inflation will affect Black Friday sales. And, why Colorado's new Red Flag Law didn't stop the Colorado Springs shooting.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:05 11:05 Biden mulls over another presidential campaign over Thanksgiving. How inflation will affect Black Friday sales. And, why Colorado's new Red Flag Law didn't stop the Colorado Springs shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor