Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged Should the game be called "soccer" or "football"? Its a highly charged question as the US plays the UK in the World Cup on Friday.

Sports Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged Listen · 3:12 3:12 Should the game be called "soccer" or "football"? Its a highly charged question as the US plays the UK in the World Cup on Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor