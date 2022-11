The oldest leftovers ever discovered belonged to Neanderthals The remnants of what may be the world's oldest cooked meal — from 70-thousand years ago — challenge the assumptions Neanderthals consumed only berries and raw meat.

Science The oldest leftovers ever discovered belonged to Neanderthals The oldest leftovers ever discovered belonged to Neanderthals Listen · 0:28 0:28 The remnants of what may be the world's oldest cooked meal — from 70-thousand years ago — challenge the assumptions Neanderthals consumed only berries and raw meat. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor