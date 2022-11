South Korea's supreme court rules on legal transgender recognition In a victory for LGBTQ rights, South Korea's supreme court ruled that transgender people have the right to change their legal sex status, regardless of whether they have underage children.

Asia South Korea's supreme court rules on legal transgender recognition South Korea's supreme court rules on legal transgender recognition Listen · 2:50 2:50 In a victory for LGBTQ rights, South Korea's supreme court ruled that transgender people have the right to change their legal sex status, regardless of whether they have underage children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor