The Marine Corps' Parris Island is a role model for coping with climate change Parris Island, located on the hurricane-prone, South Carolina coast is regarded as the Marine Corps installation most in peril from climate change. Now it's becoming a model for other bases in how to cope with the effects.

Climate The Marine Corps' Parris Island is a role model for coping with climate change The Marine Corps' Parris Island is a role model for coping with climate change Audio will be available later today. Parris Island, located on the hurricane-prone, South Carolina coast is regarded as the Marine Corps installation most in peril from climate change. Now it's becoming a model for other bases in how to cope with the effects. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor