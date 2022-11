A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S. Tuj Lub is a traditional Hmong sport that is putting down roots in the U.S. It's played with long poles and spinning tops.

Sports A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S. A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S. Listen · 3:07 3:07 Tuj Lub is a traditional Hmong sport that is putting down roots in the U.S. It's played with long poles and spinning tops. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor