National A push to codify same-sex marriage advances in Congress amid record public support A push to codify same-sex marriage advances in Congress amid record public support Listen · 6:35 6:35 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with gay rights activist and Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson about the same-sex marriage legislation moving through Congress.