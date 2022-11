The U.K. is undergoing the largest trial of a four-day workweek and less may be more The U.K. has been undergoing the largest trial of a four-day workweek ever conducted. The Indicator podcast hosts Wailin Wong and Paddy Hirsch explain when it comes to productivity, less may be more.

Economy The U.K. is undergoing the largest trial of a four-day workweek and less may be more The U.K. is undergoing the largest trial of a four-day workweek and less may be more Audio will be available later today. The U.K. has been undergoing the largest trial of a four-day workweek ever conducted. The Indicator podcast hosts Wailin Wong and Paddy Hirsch explain when it comes to productivity, less may be more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor