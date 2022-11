Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house Scott Simon speaks to Global Press Journal Senior Reporter Lucila Pellettieri about the shocking conditions in Argentina's overcrowded prisons.

Latin America Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house Listen · 5:08 5:08 Scott Simon speaks to Global Press Journal Senior Reporter Lucila Pellettieri about the shocking conditions in Argentina's overcrowded prisons.