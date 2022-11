Winter to bring new war tactics for Russian fighters in Ukraine Ukrainian troops are digging in for a long winter of continued fighting in the country's east and south. The change in seasons is expected to bring a shift in the fighting against Russian troops.

Europe Winter to bring new war tactics for Russian fighters in Ukraine Winter to bring new war tactics for Russian fighters in Ukraine Listen · 6:45 6:45 Ukrainian troops are digging in for a long winter of continued fighting in the country's east and south. The change in seasons is expected to bring a shift in the fighting against Russian troops. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor