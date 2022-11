Writer says gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with Olga Oliker about her recent article in Foreign Affairs, entitled "Fighting While Female: How Gender Dynamics Are Shaping the War in Ukraine."

Europe Writer says gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine Writer says gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine Listen · 7:18 7:18 NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with Olga Oliker about her recent article in Foreign Affairs, entitled "Fighting While Female: How Gender Dynamics Are Shaping the War in Ukraine." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor