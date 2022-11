What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup NPR's David Folkenflik recaps the first week of the World Cup with Jeremy Schaap of ESPN, including surprising upsets and team USA's performance.

What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup

NPR's David Folkenflik recaps the first week of the World Cup with Jeremy Schaap of ESPN, including surprising upsets and team USA's performance.