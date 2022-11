The world is doing away with the leap second The world is doing away with the leap second, an extra second that gets inserted into the global timescale every few years due to earth's slowing rotation.

National The world is doing away with the leap second The world is doing away with the leap second Listen · 3:43 3:43 The world is doing away with the leap second, an extra second that gets inserted into the global timescale every few years due to earth's slowing rotation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor