With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season With holiday shopping season coinciding with a year of inflation, we hear from Americans about their spending plans for the season.

Business With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season With inflation looming, Americans are shopping smart this holiday season Audio will be available later today. With holiday shopping season coinciding with a year of inflation, we hear from Americans about their spending plans for the season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor