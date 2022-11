Encore: High demand for electric vehicles send lithium mines into overdrive The auto industry's switch to electric vehicles is driving up demand and prices for lithium. It's also creating a huge incentive to squeeze more lithium out of any supply available,

Energy Encore: High demand for electric vehicles send lithium mines into overdrive Encore: High demand for electric vehicles send lithium mines into overdrive Audio will be available later today. The auto industry's switch to electric vehicles is driving up demand and prices for lithium. It's also creating a huge incentive to squeeze more lithium out of any supply available, Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor