Cities became more pedestrian-friendly during the pandemic. Many aren't going back Many cities opened streets for pedestrians during the pandemic, temporarily making way for outdoor dining and strolling in new places. Cars won't return to some of them.

National Cities became more pedestrian-friendly during the pandemic. Many aren't going back Cities became more pedestrian-friendly during the pandemic. Many aren't going back Audio will be available later today. Many cities opened streets for pedestrians during the pandemic, temporarily making way for outdoor dining and strolling in new places. Cars won't return to some of them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor