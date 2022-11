Georgia kicks off early voting for Senate seat race Saturday marked one of the first days of early voting in Georgia in a run-off election to decide who will win its Senate seat: current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican Herschel Walker.

Elections Georgia kicks off early voting for Senate seat race Georgia kicks off early voting for Senate seat race Listen · 3:37 3:37 Saturday marked one of the first days of early voting in Georgia in a run-off election to decide who will win its Senate seat: current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican Herschel Walker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor