News brief: China protests, Congress' lame duck agenda, Georgia runoff People in China protest the government's COVID lockdown. Democrats rush to pass bills before Republicans take over the House. Voting starts in Georgia in a runoff for the final unresolved Senate seat.

People in China protest the government's COVID lockdown. Democrats rush to pass bills before Republicans take over the House. Voting starts in Georgia in a runoff for the final unresolved Senate seat.