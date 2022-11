The debate dividing America: Is it too early to put up Christmas lights? Now that Thanksgiving is over, when do Americans like to hang up Christmas lights?

National The debate dividing America: Is it too early to put up Christmas lights? The debate dividing America: Is it too early to put up Christmas lights? Listen · 1:58 1:58 Now that Thanksgiving is over, when do Americans like to hang up Christmas lights? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor