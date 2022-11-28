Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship

President Bajram Begaj recognized Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This past weekend, pop star Dua Lipa was granted Albanian citizenship by that country's president, who says the singer has made her nation proud with her musical talents and contributions to raise awareness about Albania. The singer was born in London to immigrants from Kosovo, and Albanian was her first language. Today marks Albania's 110th anniversary as an independent country separate from the Ottoman Empire. Dua Lipa will celebrate with a concert there. It's MORNING EDITION.

