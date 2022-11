Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship President Bajram Begaj recognized Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania.

Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship

President Bajram Begaj recognized Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania.