A shrinking Lake Powell is causing costly problems for Page, Arizona Big cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas that rely on the Colorado River have money to find water elsewhere. But an Arizona town on the shore of Lake Powell is also struggling with its water supply.

National A shrinking Lake Powell is causing costly problems for Page, Arizona A shrinking Lake Powell is causing costly problems for Page, Arizona Listen · 3:52 3:52 Big cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas that rely on the Colorado River have money to find water elsewhere. But an Arizona town on the shore of Lake Powell is also struggling with its water supply. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor