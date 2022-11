Pianist Ahmad Jamal has released a pair of archival albums Musician Ahmad Jamal has been a major jazz figure since the 1950s. Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse is a set of never-before-released recordings of Jamal in his prime.

Music News Pianist Ahmad Jamal has released a pair of archival albums Pianist Ahmad Jamal has released a pair of archival albums Listen · 5:14 5:14 Musician Ahmad Jamal has been a major jazz figure since the 1950s. Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse is a set of never-before-released recordings of Jamal in his prime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor