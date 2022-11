Mexico's president leads a massive pro-government march Hundreds of thousands of protesters over the weekend flooded the streets of Mexico City. Earlier this month, it was against the president. Now his supporters took the streets.

Latin America Mexico's president leads a massive pro-government march Mexico's president leads a massive pro-government march Listen · 2:36 2:36 Hundreds of thousands of protesters over the weekend flooded the streets of Mexico City. Earlier this month, it was against the president. Now his supporters took the streets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor